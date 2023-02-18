Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Shares Down 0.2%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 272.80 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 274.10 ($3.33). 3,459,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,790,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.70 ($3.33).

Standard Life Aberdeen Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 274.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.10.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.