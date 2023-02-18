Standard Motor Products (SMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SMP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 83,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,759. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $888.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

