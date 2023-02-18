Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Cut by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,984,913 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.10 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.05. The stock has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

