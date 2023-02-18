Steem Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $103.00 million and $16.64 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,643.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00404917 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013605 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00092058 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.90 or 0.00656994 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.89 or 0.00551430 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000719 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00173151 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,266,042 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
