Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $102.33 million and approximately $16.90 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000969 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,714.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.96 or 0.00404482 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013533 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00091971 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.00660357 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00551187 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000729 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00173453 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,252,819 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
