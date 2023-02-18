Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Stem in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.30.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Price Performance

STEM opened at $8.30 on Friday. Stem has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Stem Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.