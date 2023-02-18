Stifel Nicolaus Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $17.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Roth Mkm cut shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. MKM Partners lowered DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

