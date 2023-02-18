Stifel Nicolaus Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $17.00

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Roth Mkm cut shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. MKM Partners lowered DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.88.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.