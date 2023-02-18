Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Fomento Económico Mexicano Call Options (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,617 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 385% compared to the average volume of 1,365 call options.

FMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after buying an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after buying an additional 77,073 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $95.81.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

