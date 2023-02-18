Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 9,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 177% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,326 call options.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $25.36 on Friday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $4,875,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,489,066 shares of company stock worth $37,883,869. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Confluent by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Confluent by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFLT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

