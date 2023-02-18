StockNews.com Begins Coverage on STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.89.

STORE Capital stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,078,000 after acquiring an additional 191,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,377,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,053,000 after acquiring an additional 552,048 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,399,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,624,000 after acquiring an additional 309,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,845,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,166,000 after acquiring an additional 326,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1,026,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,459,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459,024 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

