StockNews.com Begins Coverage on STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.89.
STORE Capital Price Performance
STORE Capital stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95.
STORE Capital Company Profile
STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.
