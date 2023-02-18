StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Shares of MBRX opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Moleculin Biotech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 45,000 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 45,000 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 22,500 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

See Also

