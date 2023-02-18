StockNews.com Lowers Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 3.7 %

CLF opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 264,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

