StockNews.com Lowers Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Hold

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRDM traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,625.16 and a beta of 1.14. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,218,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,813,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,180,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,539,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,218,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,813,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,964 shares of company stock worth $3,104,305. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

See Also

