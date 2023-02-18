StockNews.com Upgrades Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) to “Buy”

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNVR. UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.61.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,409 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 490,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,041,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

