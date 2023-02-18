STP (STPT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.12 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market cap of $89.03 million and $6.12 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STP has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00044750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029143 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00216938 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,628.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04708229 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $14,596,403.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

