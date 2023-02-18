STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $89.51 Million

STP (STPT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STP has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $89.51 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00044244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029053 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001745 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018849 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00216082 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,681.51 or 0.99988050 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04807969 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $6,028,508.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

