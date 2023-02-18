Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $90.45 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Stratis has a total market cap of $90.45 million and $21.26 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.09 or 0.06858790 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00079331 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00028551 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00058020 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010411 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00028906 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,247,669 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.