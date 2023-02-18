Streakk Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $226.71 or 0.00919121 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a total market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $191,593.35 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.48 or 0.00423325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,921.15 or 0.28041823 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Streakk Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 230.28234249 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $181,884.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.