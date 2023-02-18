Strong Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72,645.96 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Strong token can now be purchased for about $6.30 or 0.00025621 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $871,467.44 and $72,645.96 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.72 or 0.00425565 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,936.68 or 0.28190368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.