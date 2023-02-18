Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Trading Down 1.1%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.58. 25,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 83,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

