Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,373,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,479 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.85% of Sumo Logic worth $25,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.33. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen cut Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $41,408.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 11,339 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $94,113.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,235,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,552,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,989 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $41,408.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,237. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

