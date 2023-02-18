Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35), RTT News reports. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Sunoco Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SUN opened at $46.47 on Friday. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUN. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

