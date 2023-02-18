SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Capital One Financial

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPWR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SunPower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in SunPower by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 108,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SunPower by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

