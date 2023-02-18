Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.21. 6,144,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,810,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.93 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,865.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,143 shares of company stock worth $6,646,751. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 92.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.