sUSD Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. sUSD has a market cap of $48.52 million and $1.04 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00423553 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,914.11 or 0.28056929 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 48,497,650 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

