Sweat Economy Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.18 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $50.84 million and $5.18 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,233,048,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,929,647,284 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

