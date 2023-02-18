Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.77 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $50.13 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,232,615,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,928,940,202 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

