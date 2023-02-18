Swipe (SXP) Price Up 14.7% This Week

Swipe (SXP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Swipe has a total market cap of $185.66 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001357 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swipe Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 555,244,626 coins and its circulating supply is 555,248,540 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

