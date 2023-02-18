Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Trimmed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys stock opened at $354.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

