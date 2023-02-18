Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Decreased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,062 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.29% of Sysco worth $101,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 135,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 698,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

