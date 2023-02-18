T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 51,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 820,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on T Stamp in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T Stamp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T Stamp Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDAI Get Rating ) by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.30% of T Stamp worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.

