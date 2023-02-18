Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,777 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Talon 1 Acquisition worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $543,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talon 1 Acquisition alerts:

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

TOAC stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

Talon 1 Acquisition Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.