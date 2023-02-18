Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.50.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $123.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.