TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,775,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,738,000 after purchasing an additional 141,137 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,879,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,851,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $145.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.