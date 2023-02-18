TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $47,484.00 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TechTarget Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on TechTarget to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TechTarget Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 90,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,540,000 after buying an additional 4,909,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,107 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 346,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading

