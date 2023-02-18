TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $47,484.00 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
TechTarget Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ TTGT opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on TechTarget to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechTarget (TTGT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.