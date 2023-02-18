Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.99

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 711463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

About Teekay Tankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

