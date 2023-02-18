Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.99

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 711463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.
Several brokerages have commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.
