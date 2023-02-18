TerraClassicUSD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.11 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $283.05 million and $31.11 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00078989 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00057976 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010470 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00028768 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001108 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001887 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003723 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001764 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,068,233 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,322,015 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
