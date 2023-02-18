Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $104.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.19. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

Several research firms have commented on TXRH. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,951 shares of company stock worth $4,479,180 over the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

