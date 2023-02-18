The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Allstate has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Allstate has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allstate to earn $13.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.83. Allstate has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allstate will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.