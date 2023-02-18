The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lessened its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,930 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in AZEK were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 278.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $173,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 118.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.64. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZEK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other AZEK news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

