The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $772.80

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 772.80 ($9.38) and traded as high as GBX 794 ($9.64). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 788 ($9.57), with a volume of 225,683 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £733.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 773.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 765.68.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

