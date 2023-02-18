The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Short Interest Update

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Brink's Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BCO traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.96. 196,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $72.13.

Brink's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,591,000 after buying an additional 966,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 349.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,466,000 after buying an additional 271,090 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,484,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after buying an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brink's

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Articles

