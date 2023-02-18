The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 995,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.