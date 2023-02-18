The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. 224,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,519. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 885,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.