The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:GGZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. 3,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,087. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $14.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

