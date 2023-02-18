The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €239.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($256.99) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($215.05) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($301.08) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($263.44) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, February 6th.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

ETR MTX opened at €234.00 ($251.61) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €217.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €192.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a 12-month high of €221.10 ($237.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.82.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

