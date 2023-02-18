The Goldman Sachs Group Increases FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $159.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $155.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FMC. UBS Group raised their price objective on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.17.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $128.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. FMC has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.