The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €19.30 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.75) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of EVK stock opened at €20.01 ($21.52) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($35.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.04.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

