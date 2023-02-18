The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,005 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic Increases Dividend

NYSE:MOS opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also

