The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Progressive by 530.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Progressive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Progressive by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after buying an additional 1,110,545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 42.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after buying an additional 2,114,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 12.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,967,000 after buying an additional 540,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,559 shares of company stock worth $5,260,069. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of PGR opened at $141.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 119.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

